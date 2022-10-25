CHEYENNE – A second candidate for Laramie County School District 1 board of trustees has withdrawn from the 2022 General Election after ballots were printed.
Melissa Theriault, a candidate for Area 3 representative, sent written notice of withdrawal to the County Clerk’s office late Monday, Oct. 24.
Joe Plowman, candidate for LCSD1 board member at-large, withdrew from the race on Sept. 21, two days before the start of early and absentee voting.
Since ballots have been printed, the Laramie County Clerk’s Office will include notice of the withdrawals with absentee mail ballots, and is posting notices on voting machines and at polling places.
Theriault is the sixth candidate to withdraw from Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees race since the start of candidate filing in August, according to the clerk's office.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.