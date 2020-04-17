CHEYENNE – In order to cut costs and meet its projected annual revenue, the city of Cheyenne will be laying off 17 employees, effective May 1.
Staff members have been cut in the Mayor’s Office, City Clerk’s Office, Public Works Department, Community Recreation and Events Department, Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
“My heart is very heavy,” Mayor Marian Orr said Friday. “These are people, not positions.”
According to Orr, each employee whose position was cut was contacted by their department director, and provided information on unemployment insurance benefits and how to apply. The employees’ last day of work will be May 1, and their last paycheck will come May 8.
The staff will be paid half of their remaining sick leave, up to a total of 240 hours if they’ve been employed by the city for at least four years. They will also be compensated for unused accrued personal days if they were employed prior to July 1, 2015. Health insurance benefits will be available through the end of May.
If new positions do open up at the city in the future, the laid-off employees will be the first on the call list for the next two years.
“These are people that have essentially chosen public service and really dedicated their work to serving the citizens of Cheyenne,” Orr said. “It’s really hard when you have to say, ‘Thank you for your time and your service, but we just we can’t afford to continue to pay you.’”
The city has another 15 vacant positions that will not be filled, including three open positions at the Cheyenne Police Department. With the cuts to vacant positions and the layoffs, the Cheyenne Police Department is losing a total of five employees. The three vacancies were police officer positions, and the two layoffs affected a records technician and a police services technician.
The police services technician was going to serve as the accreditation manager as the department went through a three-year accreditation process, but due to the cuts, the department will no longer be seeking accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
However, while the rest of the city is on a hiring freeze, the police department has the green light to hire five open police officer positions.
“It does show the mayor and City Council have put a priority on police officers,” Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak said. “Really, (the cuts) are not going to affect public safety.”
With coronavirus affecting everything from energy to tourism to sales tax revenue, Orr told the Tribune Eagle on Thursday that the city would need to immediately cut expenditures by 10%.
Each year, the city plans its budget based on projected revenue, and city officials were not anticipating such a large drop in revenue as has been caused by the current global health pandemic.
Like the other departments in the city, the Cheyenne Police Department cut costs in every other area before looking at cutting personnel. But to meet the goal of cutting expenditures by 10%, Kozak said the layoffs were necessary.
The Community Recreation and Events Department, which had to cut six positions, also tried to save money in other ways before looking at layoffs, “but it wasn’t enough,” according to department Director Teresa Moore.
Moore said the situation harms both the employees that were laid off and those who will continue to try and provide Cheyenne residents with the same level of services.
“It’s also going to be hard on the people that are left behind,” Moore said.
And according to Orr, “Sadly, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. The budget is just that bad.”
Part of the expenditure cuts involved suspending administrative pay for 303 employees whose jobs can’t be completed from home, such as staff at the Aquatic Center and Ice and Events Center.
Though the employees were unable to work, the city paid their normal wages until April 15 through administrative pay, which cost a total of $269,000. In looking at the city’s financials, Orr said they couldn’t afford to pay employees that weren’t working.
According to Orr, the majority of employees who were laid off were on administrative pay.
“Just knowing how much pain there is in the community is crushing at times,” Orr said. “But we just have to know that while these times are really difficult, I have no doubt that we’ll get through this. We’re going to be even stronger as a community.”