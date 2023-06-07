CHEYENNE – A robbery at the Cheyenne Youth Baseball League's concession stand late last month has left 162 kids wondering where they will get the money to finish their season.

"At some point in time between Friday (May 26) and when we went to open and set up the snack shack on Tuesday (May 30) at about 4 o'clock, somebody had taken a crowbar to the front of the snack shack, as well as trying a couple other doors and windows," CYBL Board President Stacie Linger said. 

