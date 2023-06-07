CHEYENNE – A robbery at the Cheyenne Youth Baseball League's concession stand late last month has left 162 kids wondering where they will get the money to finish their season.
"At some point in time between Friday (May 26) and when we went to open and set up the snack shack on Tuesday (May 30) at about 4 o'clock, somebody had taken a crowbar to the front of the snack shack, as well as trying a couple other doors and windows," CYBL Board President Stacie Linger said.
On the evening of May 30, after discovering that somebody had vandalized the shack and stolen nearly all of their merchandise, CYBL members reported the incident to police. Among the items stolen were beverages, snacks, about $800 worth of umpire's gear and the league's tablet computer for processing payments.
"(They) went in and stole, roughly, altogether about $5,000 worth of goods," Linger said.
Linger said law enforcement discovered that the tablet was activated in the Ranchettes area on Sunday morning, indicating that the robbery took place sometime between Friday and Saturday. She said there were no more updates from law enforcement.
Earlier in the year, CYBL planned to hold a cornhole tournament this week to raise funds for new batting cages. However, since the robbery, the money from Friday's fundraiser at the local Elks lodge will have to go to restocking the snack shack and replacing lost gear.
The overwhelming majority of rental costs and other fees for CYBL are covered by the funds raised in the snack shack.
"The concessions fund 90% of our income. ... So, when stuff is taken out of our concessions, it really wipes out our league," Linger said.
James Kapptie, a board member of CYBL, said the robbery hurt a one-of-a-kind program that looks out for kids first.
"I moved to Cheyenne five years ago, and lots of towns have leagues that are pay-for-play – they aren't about every kid. One thing that just dazzled me with the (Cheyenne) Youth Baseball League is they're really trying to help kids just play baseball," Kapptie said.
Until the league can restock the shack and make up for damages, it cannot move forward with the project for new batting cages and facilities for the kids.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.