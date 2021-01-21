CHEYENNE – The third meeting of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group will convene virtually at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, to continue its review of the Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration Corridor and develop recommendations for the governor.
The last meeting focused on key informational aspects of migration corridor designation, including biological and regulatory considerations.
This third meeting will cover remaining informational needs and begin discussion of key issues to be included in the working group’s recommendations.
The working group is reviewing the effectiveness of corridor designation on the migratory herd to make recommendations about additional opportunities for conservation.
Members of the public may attend the meeting with an opportunity to comment. To attend this virtual meeting, please pre-register via the link on the Working Group web page at https://tinyurl.com/y247jtta.