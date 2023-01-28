Triple mug of shooting defendants

From left, Cody Nicholson, Sarah Heath and Tirso Munguia, have all been charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison in a car traveling on Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9.

CHEYENNE – Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns was granted a continuance by Laramie County Circuit Court this week after being arrested in connection to the shooting death of Angelina Harrison, 16, on Jan. 9. 

Heath will now appear in Circuit Court for the preliminary hearing on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. with co-defendants Cody Nicholson, 18, and Tirso Munguia, 19, both of Cheyenne. She is currently released on bond, while Munguia and Nicholson are still in custody, with bonds set at $150,000 each. 

