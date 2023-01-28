From left, Cody Nicholson, Sarah Heath and Tirso Munguia, have all been charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison in a car traveling on Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9.
CHEYENNE – Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns was granted a continuance by Laramie County Circuit Court this week after being arrested in connection to the shooting death of Angelina Harrison, 16, on Jan. 9.
Heath will now appear in Circuit Court for the preliminary hearing on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. with co-defendants Cody Nicholson, 18, and Tirso Munguia, 19, both of Cheyenne. She is currently released on bond, while Munguia and Nicholson are still in custody, with bonds set at $150,000 each.
On Jan. 9, Nicholson and Munguia were traveling in the back seat of a car driven by Heath. A gun, owned by Nicholson, was being “manipulated” by Munguia when the gun went off and struck Harrison, who was riding in the front passenger seat, according to court documents. Harrison was pronounced dead in the Frontier Mall parking lot by first responders.
Heath was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a minor (three counts) and possession of marijuana. According to her probable cause affidavit, Heath also "intentionally mislead detectives during the investigation" by providing an inaccurate account in regard to her history with Nicholson.