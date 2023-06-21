CASPER – Eight Wyoming professional truck drivers were named champions in their class at the conclusion of the 2023 Wyoming Truck Driving Championships, held June 10 at the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Cheyenne.

Thirty professional drivers participated in one day of competition that included a written exam, personal interview and pre-trip inspection exercises, along with the driving competition. To be eligible to enter the competition, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Trucking Association Council of Safety Supervisors, drivers must be accident-free and employed by the same company for one year.

