CASPER – Eight Wyoming professional truck drivers were named champions in their class at the conclusion of the 2023 Wyoming Truck Driving Championships, held June 10 at the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Cheyenne.
Thirty professional drivers participated in one day of competition that included a written exam, personal interview and pre-trip inspection exercises, along with the driving competition. To be eligible to enter the competition, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Trucking Association Council of Safety Supervisors, drivers must be accident-free and employed by the same company for one year.
ABF Freight driver A.J. Kelly, Cheyenne, received the L.E. Meredith Award for Highest Overall Score.
There was a tie for the high individual score for the personal interview, which was awarded to Marquis Adkisson, Walmart Transportation, Cheyenne, and Thomas Rohr, United Parcel Service, Casper; Joseph Hitesman, Old Dominion Freight Line, Cheyenne, achieved the high individual score in the pre-trip inspection competition; the Kim Fife Memorial Award for the high individual score for driving skills was awarded to A.J. Kelly, ABF Freight, Cheyenne; Marquis Adkisson, Walmart Transportation, Cheyenne, was awarded the 2023 Rookie of the Year honor.
First-place winners included Simon Navarro, Old Dominion Freight Line, Cheyenne, Straight Truck Class; Jose Castillo, Old Dominion Freight Line, Cheyenne, 4-Axle Tractor-Semitrailer Class; Heath Holstein, XPO, Cheyenne, 5-Axle Tractor-Semitrailer Class; Myron Means, Old Dominion Freight Line, Cheyenne, 5-Axle Flatbed Class; Timothy Miller, ABF Freight, Cheyenne, 5-Axle Tank Truck Class; Marquis Adkisson, Walmart Transportation, Cheyenne, Sleeper Berth Class; and A.J. Kelly, ABF Freight, Cheyenne, Twin Trailer Class.
The team from Walmart Transportation, consisting of Marquis Adkisson, Robert Bibbrey and Kevin Cyr, won the Team Trophy.
First-place winners will compete in the National Truck Driving Championships in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 16-19.