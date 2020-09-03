CHEYENNE – The summer of 2020 will go down as Cheyenne’s hottest in recorded history, which dates back to the 1870s.
The National Weather Service tracks temperature trends from Cheyenne Regional Airport and considers summer to include the full months of June, July and August.
This summer, Cheyenne recorded an average high temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit, but on sever- al days last month, the maximum temperatures soared into the 90s. The second-hottest summer on record was in 2012, when the average high temperature was 69.9 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to the NWS, eight of the 10 hottest summers on record have occurred since 2000.
“We had high pressure over the area for much of the summer, which kept us dry,” said Richard Emanuel, a meteorologist for the NWS in Cheyenne. “The dryness added to the heat, which, of course, added to the dryness. It was kind of a circular thing there, where one kind of exacerbates the other.”
However, Emanuel said the record-breaking heat this summer is not necessarily indicative of a larger global warming trend. Some of the summers in between 2012 and 2020 have produced cooler temperatures.
“You can’t just take one event and make a climatological statement on (global warming),” Emanuel said. “All this indicates is that this is the hottest summer on record. It’s hard to say if this indicates anything bigger.”
As for what Cheyenne can expect next summer, Emanuel said there’s no way to know how hot that will be because “there’s no relationship from one to the next necessarily.”
For now, though, it seems the dry heat has cooled for the remainder of the year. A cold front was set to move through the region beginning Wed- nesday night, with lows around 50 degrees and highs in the 70s.