If you go

PARADE DATES

Saturday, July 23

Tuesday, July 26

Thursday, July 28

Saturday, July 30

The free parades start at 9 a.m. in downtown Cheyenne, and last around an hour to an hour and a half.

Attendees are discouraged from brining large flags, balloons, noise makers or rowdy dogs because they can startle the horses. Don't cross the streets during the parades without permission from a parade volunteer.

PARADE ROUTE

Each parade starts in front of the Wyoming State Capitol on 24th street, proceed south on Capitol Avenue to 18th Street, turns east for one block and then continues south on Central Avenue. At West Lincolnway (16th Street), the parade travels west to Carey Avenue, and then goes north on Carey until it ends at 24th Street.

PARKING

Parking is available at the Cox Parking Garage, next to the Cheyenne Civic Center at 21st Street and Pioneer Avenue, as well as the Jack Spiker Parking Facility between 16th and 17th streets and Pioneer and Carey avenues. There is also parking along surrounding streets where permitted.