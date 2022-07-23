CHEYENNE – Hidden in the basement of an office building is the secret ingredient stitched into the historic Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades.

Members of the W-Heels organization have not only maintained the carriages that travel through the parade route downtown, they’ve sewn thousands of authentic costumes for participants that are stored away for the occasion. This year, they will loan out close to 2,000 homemade garments that display the popular fashion of the late 19th century.

