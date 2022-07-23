Peg Burkdoll tries to match a hat with a burgundy outfit during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Burkdoll traveled from Kansas to drive a carriage in the parade. For more photos from the costumes fitting, go online to WyomingNews.com. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
An array of feathered hats rest on the hat table during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A wedding gown hangs on the rack during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Bridal accessories hang on the rack during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Conner Kenney, 6, left, his mother, Mary Kenney, center, and sister Charlotte Kenney, 9, browse the boys rack during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Conner Kenney, 6, reaches for a shirt and pair of knickers to try on during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Melinda Aaron from Decatur, Texas, tries on a large hat during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Aaron has been a wagon driver in the parade for 17 years. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Melinda Aaron, left, from Decatur, Texas, tries on a large hat beside Cheryl Smith, center, and Pam Pearson during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Aaron has been a wagon driver in the parade for 17 years. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Pam Pearson, left, from Wills Point, Texas, reviews Melinda Aaron’s outfit, right, during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Pearson will be riding in a carriage with her 90-year-old father in the parade. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Diane Kirkbride, left, Peg Burkdoll, center, and Valerie Engelken discuss hats during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Deanna Owen browses the dresses during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Valerie Engelken of St. Joseph, Mo., looks at vests during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A stack of boys’ outfits is tagged and ready to be tried on during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A straw hat with pink flowers rests on a hat table during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A white women’s gown hangs on a clothing rack during a costume fitting for the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades in the Parkway Professional Building in Cheyenne on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Hidden in the basement of an office building is the secret ingredient stitched into the historic Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parades.
Members of the W-Heels organization have not only maintained the carriages that travel through the parade route downtown, they’ve sewn thousands of authentic costumes for participants that are stored away for the occasion. This year, they will loan out close to 2,000 homemade garments that display the popular fashion of the late 19th century.
“I love to do this. It’s so much fun to see people enjoying Frontier Days,” said longtime W-Heels member Dianne Kirkbride. “This is such an important part of Frontier Days, because it takes us back to what people wore and what the carriages were like.”
Kirkbride was one of the women searching through racks of clothing Thursday, helping carriage riders and drivers find the perfect outfit. It seemed there was a never-ending display of hats, wedding dresses, side-saddle attire, suits and more to choose from. Although 1,700 articles of clothing had already been loaned out, the room did not feel sparse.
It is a collection that has gained momentum in the close to 100 years the W-Heels organization has been helping with the parade. Women who have family connections or close ties with the parade, as well as sewing skills, are invited to join and keep the history going.
They truly are dedicated to the behind-the-scenes action. Karen Vencill has not seen a parade in nearly four decades because she helps clean the carriages and get participants safely onto and off from their rides. It is this kind of commitment that makes the magic happen.
She is also among the members who have contributed their sewing skills to countless outfits. She said they try to follow Victorian patterns that match the outfits worn in 1897, when the first Cheyenne Frontier Days was held. The longtime member said this historic collection is well worth half a million dollars, or more.
“It’s very special,” she said as she picked out pieces to display.
Despite the variety of options to choose from, there is still a method to the madness. Vencill flipped through the pages of a book with more than 50 carriages photographed from the parade, and showed the outfits that should go along with each one. She got excited when she saw the Yellowstone National Park carriage, which requires participants to dress high-class and wealthy.
W-Heels President Cheryl Tuck-Smith loves finding the right garment for the right occasion. She was parading women into the dressing rooms and cheering them on as they searched for their perfect match. All the women seemed to echo the word “fun” when describing their days in the storage room.
“It’s so fun to help these ladies dress up like it was 1890, and in outfits they would never try on,” she said. “We put a hat on someone that you would never put on, and she looks gorgeous in it. And in the parade, it just shines.”
The people they dress for the four grand parades are not just locals, though. Tuck-Smith said they come from across the nation to join in with the festivities.
“I am amazed every year that they dress not only us, but the people who ride in our wagons, who are four sets of different people during the week,” said Deanna Owen, a grand parade wagon driver.
Owen was joined by her friend and fellow wagon driver, Cynthia Stein, in the costume closet. They are two of the professional drivers who have been invited from Texas for years to take part, and they look forward to the two-week holiday. It’s a moment to bask in fellowship and reunite with friends from all over. They are both passionate not only about their responsibilities at Cheyenne Frontier Days, but the trail rides they participate in throughout the year.
Stein believes parades and authentic historical celebrations have a role in perpetuating heritage, because it could be wiped out within a generation. She said there aren’t many children who look at a wagon driver and commit to becoming one when they grow up. She wants to convince as many people as possible to get involved and invest in their future so the past is not forgotten.
This was a sentiment shared by many of the volunteers that make Cheyenne Frontier Days happen.
“For many generations, people have lost what the people were like that settled this area in this country, and how strong they were and how they lived,” said Tuck-Smith. “It’s really important for younger generations to learn how people lived 100 years ago.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.