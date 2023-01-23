Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The measures follow a tumultuous year for abortion rights supporters and opponents in the state.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

