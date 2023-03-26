DENVER — Red Cross training provides lifesaving skills people hope to never use.
Certified for more than a decade, Kimberly Shupe, a lifeguard and instructor at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Aquatic Center, had never used CPR in an emergency until March 10, 2022.
“To me, it is not an if, but a when,” Shupe said of her CPR, AED and first aid training.
Shupe has worked at the Aquatic Center for about six years, is an instructor who trains other lifeguards and has been affiliated with the American Red Cross for 15 years.
Shupe was on duty last March when she was asked for assistance by another lifeguard, Lucas Sutphin, when he noticed a man in the water was not moving. She reacted quickly, entering the pool and removing the victim. She assessed that he was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse. After instructing another lifeguard, Will Barrington, to call 911, she began to administer CPR. After several cycles of CPR, Shupe detected that the victim was breathing and continued to monitor him until the base fire department arrived.
“In 15 years of doing this as a career, I’ve never had to do CPR before until this incident,” Shupe said.
All three Cheyenne residents received the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Lifesaving Hero of the Year Award at the American Red Cross Heroes Soirée in Denver last weekend. Janet Lewis, executive director of American Red Cross of Wyoming, said heroes are everywhere, but training is key.
“In my experience with the American Red Cross, I’ve learned that heroes — the brave men and women willing to step forward and help a stranger during their greatest time of need — they’re all around us,” Lewis said. “I hope that the heroic actions taken by Kimberly, Lucas and Will inspire others to get trained in skills that save lives.”
Lucas Sutphin was only on his third day as a lifeguard at F.E. Warren that day last March. He watched as the last swimmer in the pool finished a workout.
“I realized he didn’t come up, he just stopped,” Sutphin said. “I’m thinking, maybe this is just a part of his training.”
Sutphin called to Shupe, asking if what he saw was normal.
“We deal with the military, so our job, other than watching the pool, is dealing with mission requirements,” Shupe said. “We see a lot of things that other pools would think are abnormal, that are totally normal to us. We decided really quickly that what we were seeing was not normal.”
Shupe said she put her hand in the water to get the swimmer’s attention, but he didn’t come up for air. Sutphin helped Shupe drag the swimmer out of the pool, while Barrington, also new to the job, called 911.
“For these guys, this was week one,” she continued. “That is why it’s so important that we take the training seriously, and we make sure, as instructors, our people are prepared. If and when this happens, they don’t have to worry about panicking or not doing the right thing. It just becomes second nature.”
The man they saved later gave all three lifeguards a gift.
“He gave us all a whistle that says, ‘You saved my life.’ He was very thankful, and he was interested in becoming CPR certified,” Shupe said. “It directly impacted him.”
The training, Barrington said, can “for certain mean the difference between life and death.”
Barrington’s parents had both worked at F.E. Warren Air Force Base when he started his job, which he still has a year later. Shupe, who is also still at the pool, said his friend texted him one day to ask if he could swim.
“Will texted me one day and said, ‘Hey, you can swim, right?’” Sutphin remembered.
Both received full Red Cross training after being hired at the Aquatic Center.
Shupe recommends that everyone take a Red Cross CPR, AED or first aid class, which can be found at redcross.org.
“Even bystanders, take a CPR class. It’s really simple, and it’s not super time-consuming. You never know when you might need to use it,” Shupe said. “You don’t have to be in a workplace setting to use CPR skills. It can happen any time, anywhere, any place. Find out who is hosting a local CPR class, and just take it. Having the knowledge in the background is so helpful.”