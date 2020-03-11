CHEYENNE – Twenty-eight businesses from northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2020 Spark Award for Entrepreneurship presented by the Better Business Bureau, including three businesses based in Cheyenne.
Businesses between 6 months and 3 years old who are in good standing with the BBB were eligible to submit an application and video which showed how their companies embodied the three principles of the Spark Award – character, culture and community.
The Cheyenne businesses are Sagebrush Skincare, Terra of Wyoming, and the Electric and Solar Specialist.
The 2020 Spark Award applications will be judged by an independent panel of business leaders. The award winners will be announced alongside the BBB Torch Award for Ethics winners at the 2020 BBB Torch Award for Ethics celebration luncheon April 23 in Loveland, Colorado.
For information on tickets or corporate table sponsorships, contact Jami Jonckowski-Wiens at jami@wynco.bbb.org.