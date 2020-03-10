CHEYENNE – Three new probationary firefighters started their career with Cheyenne Fire Rescue on Monday by taking their oath of office during a ceremony at Fire Station 1, 716 W. 19th St.
The three new firefighters are Dylan Bates, Ricky Garnica-Cole and Craig Jamison.
The three new firefighters will train for 12 weeks at the Cheyenne/Laramie Firefighter Training Academy hosted by CFR. The training will occur locally with assistance from the Laramie Fire Department.
The recruits will go through a rigorous training course to ensure they are highly trained and ready to be front-line firefighters. They will have to obtain certifications, as well as the required Firefighter I and II state issued certification.