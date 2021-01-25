CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is seeking information about three juveniles who ran away from a Cheyenne residential treatment facility and stole a vehicle.
As of Monday afternoon, the location of the three boys – ages 14, 16 and 17 – was still unknown, department spokesperson Deputy Jeff Barnes said.
"We kind of suspect the kids are no longer in the Cheyenne area, but we don't have any proof of that," Barnes said Monday afternoon.
Sometime early Friday morning, Barnes said, the sheriff's department received a report of a Ford truck stolen from the 8300 block of Firethorn Lane. The department believes several other vehicle break-ins in the area could be linked to the runaways.
After leaving Meadowlark Academy, a residential treatment facility for children and adolescents located at 3304 E. Interstate 80 Service Road, the juveniles were believed to have stolen the truck, which contained a loaded .45-caliber Ruger handgun.
The boys later abandoned the truck and stole another vehicle in the same area, Barnes said. As of Saturday morning, the truck and the handgun had been recovered by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Barnes said the sheriff's department deals with runaways from the facility "probably a couple of times a year" and is sometimes called out to the location to the deal with other criminal issues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6524.