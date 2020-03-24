CHEYENNE – Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Davis has announced three nominees selected by the Judicial Nominating Commission for Laramie County Circuit Court.
One of the nominees would replace Judge Denise Nau, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
The nominees are Patricia L. Bennett, Sean C. Chambers and Jefferson B. Coombs.
Gov. Mark Gordon has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees as the new circuit court judge.
The members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar and three non-lawyers appointed by Gordon: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Gay Woodhouse of Cheyenne, Katherine Strike of Lander, Rosie Berger of Big Horn, Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney and Paul Scherbel of Afton.