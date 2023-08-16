CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education's Career and Technical Education team announces three districts that will receive WDE State Career and Technical Education Grants.
Weston County School District #7, Sheridan County School District #2 and Sheridan County School District #3 will each receive up to $50,000 a year over two years from the WDE. These funds will support the purchase of supplies, materials and equipment for a new or existing career and technical education program in their districts.
“Our number one goal in education is to prepare students for good, high-paying jobs, ideally right here in Wyoming, where they can fulfill their greatest passions and achieve the American dream. Career and technical education is truly the key in achieving this goal and why I believe so passionately in CTE programs across the state,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said in a news release.
WCSD7 plans to use the funds to build a greenhouse and support innovation in agriculture in the state. SCSD2 will purchase a CNC plasma table and simulator to ensure students have the skills required to use high-tech equipment for manufacturing.
"We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to support our agricultural education program in the area of plant science," said Clark Coberly, superintendent of Weston County School District #7, in the release. "The grant will also allow us to educate younger students through our partnership with the Bobcat Adventures 21st Century Community Learning Center program at our elementary. We look forward to collaborating with businesses and the community as a whole in Upton to ensure our students are career-ready when they graduate from Upton High School."
