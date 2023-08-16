CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education's Career and Technical Education team announces three districts that will receive WDE State Career and Technical Education Grants.

Weston County School District #7, Sheridan County School District #2 and Sheridan County School District #3 will each receive up to $50,000 a year over two years from the WDE. These funds will support the purchase of supplies, materials and equipment for a new or existing career and technical education program in their districts.

