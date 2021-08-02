CHEYENNE – By the numbers, the 125th anniversary "Daddy of 'em All" was one for the record books.
Ticket sales for this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo and concerts totaled 267,369 – coming close to the approximately 271,000 tickets sold during the 100th anniversary in 1996, event CEO Tom Hirsig said Monday.
"I don't think any of us knew what was going to happen," Hirsig said of attendance the year after the first-ever cancellation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I think we all thought it was going to be big crowds, just because there's not a lot of other things to do. But I don't think we had any idea the number of people we were going to get."
Ticket sales also don't account for people who attended just attractions like the carnival, the Indian Village or Old Frontier Town.
"Our park was packed all the time," Hirsig said.
Early on in the event, he said, charging an entrance fee to the park was creating such a bottleneck that organizers decided just to forgo the fee.
"We just kind of did away with it to help with the lines," Hirsig said.
Both Saturday rodeos sold out, along with the Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton night shows, according to a news release.
Total concert attendance increased 29% over 2019's shows, with 155,618 this year, compared to 120,518 two years ago. Rodeo attendance also increased by more than 14%, up to 111,617 this year from 97,373 in 2019.
Professional Bull Riders' two-night Last Cowboy Standing competition set an attendance record, Hirsig said, with 20,257 people attending July 26 and 27.
"After missing a year, it was amazing to see how our volunteers and everyone involved came together to produce a fantastic event," General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler said in the news release. "I can’t say thank you enough to the fans, competitors, performers and volunteers and, most of all, this great Cheyenne community."
History was also made at Sunday's rodeo, when Stetson Wright won his second consecutive all-around championship title, the first time this had been done in more than 60 years. Close to 15,000 people witnessed the win, according to the release.
Other numbers were comparable to years past. About 50,000 people visited the Indian Village, and 19,025 people attended the three pancake breakfasts. Approximately 5,756 people were present at F.E. Warren Air Force Base to watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performance on Wednesday, July 28, according to the release.
Though official data likely won't be released until mid-August, Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority, said downtown businesses reported sales numbers during Frontier Days that were on par with 2019, which was a considered a strong year, he said.
While this was somewhat expected, Bravo said it was a bit surprising to see the large number of people who spent money downtown before or after side events happening during the 10-day rodeo, such as Fridays on the Plaza Extended and a concert at Terry Bison Ranch.
"(It was) pretty substantial," he said.