CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue is excited to announce that tickets to its annual fundraiser, Bark and Wine, presented by Taco John’s, are available now. Bark and Wine will take place Oct. 7 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne.

Attendees can join the festivities at 5:30 p.m. for a cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

