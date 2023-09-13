CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue is excited to announce that tickets to its annual fundraiser, Bark and Wine, presented by Taco John’s, are available now. Bark and Wine will take place Oct. 7 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne.
Attendees can join the festivities at 5:30 p.m. for a cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Bark and Wine features guest emcee Dan Zwonitzer and live music by Cheyenne’s Mike Morris. Live auction items include an autographed Colorado Avalanche jersey and tickets to a game, among many more.
Bark and Wine also has a silent auction with everything from self-care packages, artwork, local event tickets, and of course, items for our furry friends.
“We always look forward to the community joining us at this event, which is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Emilee Intlekofer, executive director at Black Dog Animal Rescue, in a news release. "For 15 years, the services that Black Dog Animal Rescue provides have been a crucial resource for the pets and people of Laramie County and surrounding areas."
Sponsorships and auction items are still being accepted. Inquiries can be sent to emilee@bdar.org. This event raises money to support Black Dog Animal Rescue’s mission to promote, provide and advocate for the needs of companion animals.
BDAR’s programs include quarterly vaccination clinics that offer free and low-cost vaccines and microchips for owned pets in the community; the collaborative PACK training program with the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution; and the monthly Empty Dish Pet Pantry, providing supplemental pet food for Laramie County residents experiencing financial hardship; along with adoption and rehoming programs supporting over 500 animals each year. Learn more at BDAR.org.
