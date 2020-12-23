CHEYENNE – Like many state agencies, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is working with less funding this year. That means it will have to adhere more strictly to its snowplow priority plan, two WYDOT spokespeople said Tuesday.
“We’ve always outperformed our snow plan, but we just can’t afford to do that anymore,” spokesperson Cody Beers said.
The plan has been in place for a while, and some years the department is able to go above and beyond – for example, roads that see a lower volume of traffic may have been treated like high-volume roads after a bad storm and plowed for 20 to 24 hours per day, spokesperson Jordan Achs said.
“Now we’re just adhering to (the plan) a little more strictly than we did in the past,” Achs said, adding that some rural routes may see less overnight plowing.
School bus routes throughout the state will still be plowed twice a day, Beers said.
Service in WYDOT District 1, which encompasses Cheyenne, Laramie and Rawlins, may not be as impacted as other districts in the state, Achs said. Interstate 80, as well as the portion of Interstate 25 that runs through Cheyenne and much of Laramie County, is classified as Level 1A – the highest level of service. This means crews will work up to 24 hours per day to clear snow.
“In short, high-volume roads are plowed up to 24 hours a day, and usually consist of interstate highways and urban routes, such as Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming,” WYDOT District 5 maintenance engineer Lyle Lamb said in a news release. “Medium routes are plowed to keep them passable and reasonably safe, and are a secondary priority to high-volume routes. Low-volume routes are only serviced after high-volume and medium-volume roads have been cleared, and are only plowed during daylight hours. Closed refers to seasonally closed roads, where the cost of keeping them clear outweighs their use.”
A report presented to lawmakers in late November estimated a $354 million annual funding gap for the department, much of which would be used to maintain the state’s roads, according to previous reporting.
Rob Zilay, president of the Dye Management Group Inc., the consulting group that wrote the report, previously told the Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee of potential consequences of state funding not having kept up with WYDOT needs.
“If that funding is not available, WYDOT’s going to have to cut services, so closing rest areas, reducing snow and ice operations, etc., but also deciding on where to focus maintenance,” Zilay said at the time. “These are some tough decisions that WYDOT needs to make, and it’s decisions they’ve already been making, but it’s only going to get more difficult as time goes on.”