CHEYENNE — April is a time for residents across the state to opt into the Wyoming Choice Gas program, locking in a fixed natural gas rate if they so choose — but not for Wyomingites in Cody or Cheyenne.

The Choice Gas program, created under then-Gov. Jim Geringer in 1996, allows consumers to choose a natural gas supplier from a list of nine participating companies, which often offer fixed rates under a one- to two-year contract.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus