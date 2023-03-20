CHEYENNE — Several residents of Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were startled to learn on Saturday that they would have to evacuate their home following a natural gas leak, but were grateful for emergency responders' quick work.
“They do feel lucky to be here,” Kerri Puckett, public affairs specialist with the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, said Monday in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Ten residents were transported to her agency Saturday from Granite Rehabilitation. "The community really came together to get these residents out of the situation."
One resident was upset because he wasn’t given very much notice and wasn’t able to take many of his things with him, she said.
"He was wishing he could have had more notice, but he was pleasantly surprised with how quickly the move went,” Puckett said, adding that once told they were moving to the VA, emergency responders got residents from “point A to point B” in about an hour and a half.
“Another can’t wait to see his friends again, because he's used to a community-like environment,” Puckett said, adding that many are wondering when they can go home.
“They don’t know how long they will be here, and that is upsetting. They want to know when this problem will be resolved,” she said.
All told, 73 residents were evacuated from Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in less than five hours Saturday. The evacuation was a joint effort from Granite Rehab, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, American Medical Response, Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health and Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management staff. A patient triage and tracking and safety system was set in place for residents as soon as the evacuation began.
Responding to 3128 Boxelder Drive at 6:33 a.m. Saturday, CFR found high levels of carbon monoxide inside the building. Further investigation revealed multiple natural gas leaks occurring. Black Hills and maintenance personnel attempted to work throughout the day to try to remedy the building systems to a workable state without success.
The cause of the leak remains under investigation, and staff is unsure when the rehabilitation wellness center will reopen.
“From what I’ve been able to research, I don’t believe we’ve had to do this type of an evacuation before in Wyoming. It is interesting to be on the ground for it, and there will be some great lessons learned,” Erich Kurtz, emergency manager and incident commander for the Cheyenne VA Healthcare System said on Monday. “Just like everything we do, there will be a review conducted so we can capture the things we did really well, and improve things that didn’t go the way we thought they would during training.”
Ambulances, wheelchair vans and buses were used to safely transport patients to their destinations. Most patients were able to stay locally in Cheyenne, while others were transferred to health care facilities in Casper.
“We were faced with some tough decisions throughout the day. CFR has never faced an incident impacting this many patients from a health care facility,” Deputy Chief Dykshorn with Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in a news release over the weekend. “Through collaboration and professionalism, all agencies truly came together to take care of these patients like they were our own family members."
Emergency responders in Cheyenne get together once a month to talk about preparedness, and that paid off this weekend.
“We get to know each other so that when things happen in our community, there isn’t a 'get-to-know-you' period,” Kurtz said. “We show up at the site, and know our strengths and weaknesses, what skills people bring to the table.”
Kurtz said the VA transported seven enrolled veterans and three people under its humanitarian program Saturday.
Electric heat is being maintained inside resident rooms on the first floor at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness, where 27 patients remain. The fire notification and suppression system are fully operational in that area, as well. Granite staff will continue to care for these patients on a 24/7 watch, according to the city fire department.
The natural gas remains shut off to the building with no further sources of carbon monoxide present. Currently, there isn’t a known timeframe for when the building will be fully operational on the second and third floors.
Other agencies that assisted throughout the incident included the city of Cheyenne’s Building and Compliance Department, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Laramie County Fire District 1, Laramie County Fire Authority and Black Hills Energy.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.