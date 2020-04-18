CHEYENNE – Life was hard for Katrina Vermillion and her husband after their only son’s passing. They felt the loss with every new first – the first Christmas without Branson, the first family trip without Branson, the first birthdays celebrated without Branson.
“It was difficult for me to consistently face the end of something,” Vermillion said. “I understood that I was not going to be making new memories with Branson, and I needed to figure out a way to still create experiences in Branson’s honor.”
To carry on the legacy of Branson, who was the “sweetest, most kindhearted guy,” Vermillion and her husband created the Be Kind For B campaign, where people can share random acts of kindness is Branson’s honor. Vermillion has printed more than 3,000 cards for the campaign to be passed along with each act of kindness.
“We can’t even imagine how one small thing can brighten somebody’s day or give them hope,” Vermillion said. “I think that Branson practiced that every single day, and never in a way of recognition, but always just because he was that type of person.”
Once or twice a week during Branson’s life, he and his mom would spread kindness on their own, whether it was paying for someone’s meal or cup of coffee. And even though Branson’s life was cut short at age 14, he left a lasting impression on those around him.
His classmates and teachers at Carey Junior High signed a yearbook for Vermillion and her husband after Branson passed that was filled with memories and stories, describing how he was someone’s only friend when they felt alone and how he’d always brighten school days by telling jokes in the hallway.
“His loss was a great loss to us, of course, being his parents, but there was also just a tremendous amount of kindness that he always brought to people,” Vermillion said. “His absence is a huge hole for this world, world, and so I’ve made it my goal to try and fill that little hole even a little bit,” Vermillion said.
Already, the random acts of kindness campaign has spread across the U.S. and the world, reaching states like Florida, Texas and South Carolina, and countries like England and Afghanistan.
Earlier this week, when University of Wyoming student Samara Lucero and her mom were picking up beverages at Starbucks, they pulled up to the window to find out their drinks had been paid for by someone from the Be Kind for B campaign. And when they tried to pay it forward to the customers behind them, the pair learned that the Good Samaritan had paid for everyone in line.
“It just really changed the way that we looked at the day, and from that point on, we were constantly thinking, ‘How could we go to brighten somebody’s day?” Lucero said. “Even something small like that just makes the biggest change in your mentality, and especially during this crazy time right now, it’s nice to see people going out of their way to brighten somebody else’s day and remember Branson.”
On the website bkind4b.com, anyone can share a random act of kindness they’ve given or received as part of the campaign. Residents have shared the ways they’ve honored Branson, which includes everything from leaving bags of quarters on parking meters to paying for the next adoption at the animal shelter.
Michelle Bresson posted in November about a care package she received as an act of kindness while deployed in Afghanistan with the U.S. Air Force. Bresson wrote, “It definitely brought some joy to my day and a smile to my heart.”
Others choose to post their acts of kindness anonymously, with one person writing, “Branson’s sweet and kind nature lives on through these random acts. With him in mind, I’ve bought lunch for several random people. My favorite part is knowing B is watching their surprise, since I leave before they know who did it.”
Like Branson, many people who post on the page aren’t looking for recognition for their kindness. And because each act of generosity for Branson is likely to spark others to pay it forward, it’s hard to put a number on the people whose days have been brightened.
Especially during this time, with the situation surrounding coronavirus, Vermillion said a single act of kindness can go a long way.
“With as crazy as things are, and as hard as things can become for people in times like this, every little bit counts. It just takes a small act that can really change a person’s outlook or at least give them a sense of hope that they may not have had before,” Vermillion said. “Hopefully, those cards are a starting point for that for them.”