Cheyenne Farmers Market
– 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Grace For 2 Brothers Craft Fair
– 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Grace For 2 Brothers are partnering up to celebrate autumn with a craft and nonprofit fair. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month's theme is "Creepy Critters." Learn all about the weird and creepy animals that live among us. The museum will have something for everyone in the family, from crafts and games to educational talks from museum staff. Plus, you’ll see live insects from the CSU Bug Zoo, meet a University of Wyoming entomologist, and more. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Hispanic Genealogy
– 3-4:30 p.m. This class will help you get started with genealogical research, both on the internet and in print resources, to find your Hispanic ancestors in the U.S., Mexico and Central and South America. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP presents "Little Shop of Horrors"
– 7:30 p.m. Dinner theater available. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the off-Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
CLTP presents "Little Shop of Horrors"
– 2 p.m. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the off-Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
A Sissy in Wyoming
– 3-5 p.m. Free, reservation required. Inspired by the remarkable life story of Wyoming educator, peace activist and crossdresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a Playwright’s Reading of “A Sissy in Wyoming” will be presented by dramatist and historian Gregory Hinton. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tuesday
C.J. Box Book Signing: 'The Treasure State'
– 6-8 p.m. Listen to C.J. Box as he reads excerpts from and answers questions about his newest Cassie Dewell novel, "Treasure State." Barnes & Noble will have a limited number of books available to purchase in the Willow Room before and during the event. Box will sign books in the Cottonwood Room after his talk. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Micromania
– 6 p.m.-midnight. $20-$30. One of the world's biggest traveling micro-wrestling shows makes its Cheyenne debut. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552