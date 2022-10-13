CFD Old West Museum Costume Bingo

– 6-8:30 p.m. $10. The Bingo Night fundraiser is back with a Halloween twist. Join the Old West Museum for a night of costumes, games, prizes, drinks and snacks. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290

For the full calendar, see page A11.

