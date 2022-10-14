Crafty Family Challenge with artist Georgia Rowswell

– 4-6 p.m. Join the library for this special Crafty Family Challenge. They will be hosting Wyoming artist Georgia Rowswell, and participants will be constructing fabric rings that will be used as an interactive art piece. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561

To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A12.

