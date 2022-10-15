Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip

– Leaving from Lions Park parking lot at 8 a.m., heading to Colorado State University’s Environmental Learning Center in Fort Collins. The 212-acre property offers visitors the opportunity to explore four distinct ecosystems: riparian, cottonwood forest, wetland and grassland. Expect to see waterfowl and a variety of other birds, including some summer birds, like the Yellow-rumped Warbler. 307-287-4953

