– Leaving from Lions Park parking lot at 8 a.m., heading to Colorado State University’s Environmental Learning Center in Fort Collins. The 212-acre property offers visitors the opportunity to explore four distinct ecosystems: riparian, cottonwood forest, wetland and grassland. Expect to see waterfowl and a variety of other birds, including some summer birds, like the Yellow-rumped Warbler. 307-287-4953
3rd Annual Fall Festival Canned Food Drive
– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A food drive and craft fair with more than 40 different vendors. Community Events Center at Blue World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd.
Struggle Jennings @ The Outlaw
– 6 p.m. Growing up as a black sheep in his family, he fought his way out of the streets of West Nashville and into the studio, where he would create the foundation for what has become his personal contribution to the Jennings family legacy – rap-country. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
SWCS presents Todd Dereemer and Friends
– 7:30 p.m. $20. Cheyenne guitarist/singer/songwriter Todd Dereemer, along with a few of his fellow musicians, will perform Dereemer's original music and other tunes during this first concert of the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
Tomorrow
Halloween Cookie Decorating Party
– 12-2 p.m. $24. Ages 4 and older. Kates Cookie Shed will provide four per person cookies for a decorating event featuring music, pictures and drinks. Reserve a spot by texting number of participants to 307-220-1474. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tuesday
Community Science with Cheyenne Audubon
– 7 p.m. Zach Hutchinson, Audubon Rockies’ community science coordinator, will talk about past, current and future community science projects conducted by Audubon Rockies and its partners. He will focus on projects in Wyoming, but will also touch on projects occurring outside of the state that might be used in the Cowboy State in the future. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-287-4953
Ongoing
"Precarity" to explore the unsettled human condition
– Through Oct. 28. Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a "Blackout Night," where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on pages C3-4.