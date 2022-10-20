Sit, Stay, READ! Read to a Therapy Dog

– 4-5 p.m. Grades K-6. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561

