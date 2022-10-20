Sit, Stay, READ! Read to a Therapy Dog
– 4-5 p.m. Grades K-6. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
The Purple Society Meeting
– 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tomorrow
Lunch and Learn
– Noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Booklovers Bash
– 5:30 p.m. $100. Kathleen O’Neal Gear & W. Michael Gear will give give a presentation on their work. They are New York Times bestselling authors and nationally award-winning archaeologists with 18 million copies of their works printed worldwide. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-773-7217
Wyoming Wave x Ernie November Benefit Show
– 7 p.m. Donation required. Ernie November and Wyoming Wave is teaming up for a suicide prevention show, with all proceeds going to Grace For 2 Brothers. Wyoming Wave will bring a flurry of wordsmiths to Ernie November for their first full blown hip-hop show. Features some of Cheyenne’s hardest working artists, such as Bone-C, Young Fredrick, Savage Green, Ali3nation, Pocketbook Prophet and VanteSlayedIt. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Snakehips @ The Lincoln
– 8 p.m. Across their 10-year career, Oliver Lee and James Carter have amassed billions of streams and record sales, performed on the main stages of the world’s biggest festivals and cultivated a global following in the process. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
”Precarity” to explore the unsettled human condition
– Through Oct. 28. Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a “Blackout Night,” where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561