Lunch and Learn
– noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Booklovers Bash
– 5:30 p.m. $100. Kathleen O’Neal Gear & W. Michael Gear will give give a presentation on their work. They are New York Times bestselling authors and nationally award-winning archaeologists with 18 million copies of their works printed worldwide. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-773-7217
Wyoming Wave x Ernie November Benefit Show
– 7 p.m. Donation required. Ernie November and Wyoming Wave is teaming up for a suicide prevention show, with all proceeds going to Grace For 2 Brothers. Wyoming Wave will bring a flurry of wordsmiths to Ernie November for their first full blown hip-hop show. Features some of Cheyenne's hardest working artists, such as Bone-C, Young Fredrick, Savage Green, Ali3nation, Pocketbook Prophet and VanteSlayedIt. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Snakehips @ The Lincoln
– 8 p.m. Across their 10-year career, Oliver Lee and James Carter have amassed billions of streams and record sales, performed on the main stages of the world's biggest festivals and cultivated a global following in the process. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
Halloween Harvest Market 2022
– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors offering unique and handmade items, Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival Games. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Local Author Celebration
– 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet your favorite local authors or find a new one. Authors from around the region will gather in the library to sell and sign books. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Poetry Reading and Signing
– 1-3 p.m. "Mountain Song" is Nicholas Trandahl’s fourth poetry collection and offers up poems of wildness and prayer. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
2022 Boo Ball
– 6-11 p.m. An annual 21+ costume party hosted by Leadership Cheyenne, with all proceeds being donated to local beautification projects for downtown Cheyenne. This year's theme is "Roaring '20s." Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
CSO presents 'Arabian Nights'
– 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with "Arabian Nights." The audience will experience Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Plus, pianist Sara Buechner will performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ace Hood @ The Lincoln
– 8 p.m. The rapper that brought the world "Bugatti" and "Hustle" will give a performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
"Precarity" to explore the unsettled human condition
– Through Oct. 28. Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a "Blackout Night," where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561