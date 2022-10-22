VFW Craft and Flea Market Show

– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053

For the full calendar, see page A11.

For the full calendar, see page A11.

For the full calendar, see page A11.

To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on pages C3-4.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus