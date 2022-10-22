VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Local Author Celebration
– 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet your favorite local authors or find a new one. Authors from around the region will gather in the library to sell and sign books. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Poetry Reading and Signing
– 1-3 p.m. "Mountain Song" is Nicholas Trandahl’s fourth poetry collection and offers up poems of wildness and prayer. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
2022 Boo Ball
– 6-11 p.m. An annual 21+ costume party hosted by Leadership Cheyenne, with all proceeds being donated to local beautification projects for downtown Cheyenne. This year's theme is "Roaring '20s." Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
CSO presents 'Arabian Nights'
– 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with "Arabian Nights." The audience will experience Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Plus, pianist Sara Buechner will performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ace Hood @ The Lincoln
– 8 p.m. The rapper that brought the world "Bugatti" and "Hustle" will give a performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
St. Paul's Fall Turkey Dinner
– 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 for adults. Proceeds from this community dinner benefit the St. Paul Catholic Church scholarship fund. Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3761
Cheyenne Capital Chorale performance
– 3 p.m. The group kicks off its new season with its fall concert, "The Letter." First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-757-6390
Kendall Street Company w/Tenth Mountain Division
– 7-9 p.m. $12. Kendall Street Company is a jam-alt rock band based out of Charlottesville, Virginia. From late-night jam sessions at the University of Virginia to main stages at venues and festivals throughout the country, Kendall Street Company has entered a world of jazz-grass infused psychedelic music. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Halloween Harvest Market 2022
– Through Oct. 25. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors offering unique and handmade items, Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival Games. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
"Precarity" explores unsettled human condition
– Through Oct. 28. Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a "Blackout Night," where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561