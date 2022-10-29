Primrose Craft Show
– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop food, dessert and craft vendors from around the community. Primrose of Cheyenne, 1530 Dorothy Lane. 307-634-1530
FUMC Costume Crawl
– 11 a.m. A mini race around the block for all ages. All proceeds go toward the Guatemala Mission Team. All child participants will receive a medal and goody bag. Coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided at registration. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St.
Downtown Trick or Treat
– Noon-2 p.m. A trick-or-treat event through downtown businesses, beginning at the Cheyenne Depot. There will also be downtown hay rides for $5. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
3rd Annual Trunk or Treat @ FPC
– 3-5 p.m. A community trunk-or-treat event. First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 22nd St. 307-638-3345
Monster Mash-Up Pub Crawl
– 3-10 p.m. $25 online. A costume pub crawl with a twist. The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority is encouraging participants to put on their best “mash-up” of two costumes – think something like “Stevie Wonder Woman” – with the chance to win a $50 gift card to a downtown business of their choice. Cheyenne Depot, 151 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
Chronicles & MC Wonder present: Halloween
– 5 p.m. Celebrate our favorite spooky day with a collaboration between Cheyenne Makers + Creatives and Chronicles Distilling. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Le Cirque @ The Lincoln
– 7 p.m. Wyoming Equality's Allies and Advocates Ball will be an evening filled with sensational, seductively beautiful performances, wondrous sideshow entertainment and fundraising to support inclusivity in our communities. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Chamber Singers performance
– 7:30 p.m. $20 donation suggested. The Chamber Singers return with "The Sacred Veil." The piece will explore themes of love, cancer and death. Ascension Lutheran Church, 712 Storey Blvd. 307-433-1141
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast
– 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Ages 17 and older. A shadow-cast performance of the cult classic musical. Actors perform on stage as the movie is projected behind them. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
Halloween at the Museum
– 12-4 p.m. One of the State Museum's biggest events of the year, where community members come to the museum to experience history brought to life. Volunteers fill the museum, dressed as some of the most amazing figures in local history. Guests can see world-class exhibits, interact with historic characters and get up close to phenomenal artifacts from Wyoming's past. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Ongoing
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a "Blackout Night," where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561