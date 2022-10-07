Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front of Art @ The Hynds, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tomorrow
Fall on the Farm
– 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The yearly pumpkin patch is changing hosts. This year, Cheyenne East High School’s Frontier FFA and Skills USA will be taking over the community favorite. The Event Center at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway. wyfallonthefarm@gmail.com
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
11th Sankofa Heritage MAAFA Education Conference
– 8:30 a.m.-noon. Frederick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming, returning by popular demand, will speak on “Deconstructing the Negro Question in the Age of Rising American Nationalism,” as well as other presenters: Nate Breen: "Charter School Premise-Hillsdale College’s Academies;" and James Peebles: “Notorious Negrophobic Books That Escaped Public Banning." Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 East College Drive. 307-635-7094
Indigenous People's Day Artist Showcase
– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Indigenous Peoples’ Day was established to honor the traditional and living cultures of the first people to live on this land. Join the Wyoming State Museum for an artist showcase, a collaborative event put on by the museum and Wyoming Arts Council. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Great Cheyenne Bed Race
– 1-6 p.m. Get your racin' beds ready, Wyomingites. The Great Cheyenne Bed Race raises money for a local Wyoming charity through sponsors, raffle prizes and race entry fees. Teams of five racers build a bed on wheels and drag-race to win. Email or message the Blue Raven team to register. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
All City Children's Chorus Concert
– 4 p.m. Free. The opening performance of All City's 47th season, titled "Air." Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
CLTP presents "Little Shop of Horrors"
– 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Material + Metaphor
– Through Oct. 12, library hours. Leah Hardy, the metalsmithing professor at the University of Wyoming, tells intricate sculptural stories using metaphor and a vast array of materials. Enjoy this fascinating exhibit displayed on the first floor in the entrance gallery and elevator display cases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
"Precarity" to explore the unsettled human condition
– Through Oct. 28. Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a "Blackout Night," where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322