Lantern Walk at the Paul Smith Children's Village
– 4 p.m. St. Martin's Day is a cherished children's holiday in Germany, celebrated with homemade lanterns, songs and stories. Join the Botanic Gardens to learn the traditions as they make lanterns and end with a short walk around the Children's Village. Paul Smith Children's Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349.
The Purple Society Meeting
– 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Down the Barrel of History with Evan Green
– 7 p.m. Firearms expert Evan Green will share some of the fascinating stories he has uncovered while researching the roughly 300 firearms in the Wyoming State Museum's collection. This event will also be streamed on Google Meets after reservation at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/down-the-barrel-of-history-with-evan-green-online-tickets-396678023647. Wyoming State Archives, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Open Jam Night
– 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
Golden Harvest Bazaar
– 4-7 p.m. Free. Enjoy a gift shop featuring handmade items of wood, fabric and more, along with a bakery and a vintage room featuring gently-used antiques. A turkey lunch is available for adults for $11. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1808 Hot Springs Ave. 307-514-0794
Friendsgiving Potluck with True Troupe
– 5-9:30 p.m. Eat, drink and contribute a nontraditional potluck dish for this open Friendsgiving event with the local traveling theater company. Orchard Valley Community Center, 2111 S. First Ave. 307-278-9117
Build-A-Pumpkin Date Night
– 6-8 p.m. $40 per couple. Learn how to hand-build a pair of your own harvest pumpkins. Make it a couples night or flex those independent creative muscles. All materials, instruction and tools to personalize your project will be provided. Choose your glaze at the end, and organizers will call you after the final firing. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Comedy Night @ The Metropolitan
– 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CLTP presents "The Outgoing Tide"
– 7:30 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Hairball @ The Lincoln
– 8 p.m. Hairball is a rock-n-roll experience you won't soon forget. Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody lead the band through a two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month's show feature's two themes – "Pop of Color" and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits and Job Seekers
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039