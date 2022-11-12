Golden Harvest Bazaar
– 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Enjoy a gift shop featuring handmade items of wood, fabric and more, along with a bakery and a vintage room featuring gently-used antiques. A turkey lunch is available for adults for $11. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1808 Hot Springs Ave. 307-514-0794
Girls on the Run 5k
– 9 a.m. $30 early registration, $35 day of event. This event is the culmination of a ten-week program for girls in 3rd through 6th grades, designed to strengthen their social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills through lessons that incorporate running. Register online at gotrwyoming.org/5k. Cheyenne Central High School, 5500 Education Drive. 307-631-9592
Chili, Beer and Cowboys Football
– 4-9 p.m. A chili dinner that fundraises for the Kerry Seid Locker Room, which provides sports equipment for underserved youth. Ringside Locker Room will also accept donations of gently used equipment. Live music from Josh Gonzales and City Creek Band. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
CLTP presents "The Outgoing Tide"
– 7:30 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
CSO presents "French Connections"
– 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The season continues with "French Connections." Enjoy works by Ibert and Louise Farrenc. Returning favorite violinist Michael Ludwig will perform Brahms’ Violin Concerto. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Tomorrow
The Gatlin Brothers @ The Lincoln
– 7 p.m. Larry, Steve and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers, are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than 65 years. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ol’ Opry to Carnegie Hall. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents "The Outgoing Tide"
– 2 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Monday
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker, Mike Kassel, will present information on an “ideal Western girl" in 1919 to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days. Reservations, $25. Call 307-632-2814 by Nov. 11. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Tuesday
Metal Concert at Ernie November
– 6 p.m. $10+ donation. Gore metal legends Exhumed will pause their tour in Cheyenne to play Ernie November for the third time. With them are national touring acts Molder, Vitriol and Hulder. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Cheyenne Audubon Program: Cheyenne's Water Supply
– 7 p.m. Free. Speaker Sarah Bargsten, water conservation specialist for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, will explain where Cheyenne gets its water and the long trip it makes, as well as who the stakeholders are that she works with. The program will also be accessible via Zoom. The link will be posted at the Cheyenne Audubon website, https://cheyenneaudubon.org/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. bgorges4@msn.com
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month's show feature's two themes – "Pop of Color" and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits and Job Seekers
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039