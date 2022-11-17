Sit, Stay, Read to a Therapy Dog

– 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come into the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. This event is presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561


To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.

To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A11.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus