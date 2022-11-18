Friday Night Jazz
– 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Steely Dead @ The Lincoln
– 8-10 p.m. $15. A band performing hits from all-time jam bands Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– Leave from parking lot in south Lions Park at 8 a.m. $7 park fee for each vehicle. Novice birdwatchers are welcome. Sightings of wintering birds, including red crossbills and up to three kinds of nuthatches, are expected. Contact Mark Gorges, 307-287-4953 if you plan to participate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
Rocky Mountain Country Showcase
– 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m. A night of country music from Southern Fryed, Randy Burghardt, Caitlyn Ochsner, Ben Bell. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month's show feature's two themes – "Pop of Color" and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits and Job Seekers
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039