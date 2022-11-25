– 8-11 p.m. $20. Cheyenne native Taylor Scott returns with a few friends for a holiday weekend party. Turkey Jam brings the Taylor Scott Band, Float Like A Buffalo and the Josh Gonzales Band together for a community event to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Sunrise Rotary Club. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Heroes Holiday Market
– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by Archer on Small Business Saturday to shop unique handmade gifts from local makers. A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to support local first responders, veterans and front-line workers. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4672
"A History Lover's Guide to Cheyenne" Book Signing
– 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cheyenne authors Starley Talbott and Michael Kassel will sign copies of "A History Lover's Guide to Cheyenne." Wyoming Home, 216 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-2222
"We Are Downtown" exhibit
– 10 a.m.-4 p.m. An interactive portrait exhibit showcasing the small business owners of downtown Cheyenne. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Christmas Parade Soup Supper
– 3:30 p.m. to end of parade. Chili, soup and cinnamon rolls will be available, as well as a hot beverage. Masonic Lodge, 1820 Capitol Ave. 307-634-1655
32nd Annual Christmas Parade
– 5:30 p.m. The community Christmas tradition returns to the streets of downtown Cheyenne. 307-638-3388
Warm Up at the State Museum
– 6:30-8:30 p.m. Visit the Wyoming State Museum after the Christmas Parade for free hot chocolate, apple cider and a holiday photo booth. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month's show feature's two themes, "Pop of Color" and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits and Job Seekers
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.
