...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
– 4:30-7 p.m. Help Black Tooth Brewing Co. celebrate Dia de Los Muertos by spending time with family and friends, eating tacos and drinking a new craft beer. There will be multiple taco trucks featured in the event; all competing for best pork taco. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Rodney Carrington @ the Civic Center
– 7 p.m. $49.50-$200. Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums that have sold more than 3 million copies. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Tomorrow
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked in front of Freedom's Edge Brewing Co., along with a food truck and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale Opening Reception
– 5:30 p.m. $30. A reception for the Old West Museum's newest art show. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
The Commodores @ the Civic Center
– 7:30 p.m. $46-$89. The Commodores have staying power. After churning out hit after hit in the Motown days, the Commodores received Grammy recognition in 1986, though by this time they had been solidified as legends of funk. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month's show features two themes – "Pop of Color" and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
