– 4:30-7 p.m. Help Black Tooth Brewing Co. celebrate Dia de Los Muertos by spending time with family and friends, eating tacos and drinking a new craft beer. There will be multiple taco trucks featured in the event; all competing for best pork taco. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362

Rodney Carrington @ the Civic Center

– 7 p.m. $49.50-$200. Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums that have sold more than 3 million copies. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200

Tomorrow

Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk

– 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked in front of Freedom's Edge Brewing Co., along with a food truck and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263

New Frontiers Art Show and Sale Opening Reception

– 5:30 p.m. $30. A reception for the Old West Museum's newest art show. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290

The Commodores @ the Civic Center

– 7:30 p.m. $46-$89. The Commodores have staying power. After churning out hit after hit in the Motown days, the Commodores received Grammy recognition in 1986, though by this time they had been solidified as legends of funk. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200

Ongoing

Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show

– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month's show features two themes – "Pop of Color" and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263

ArtFest

– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561


