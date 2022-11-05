New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Gifts of the World Bazaar
– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A fair-trade fair featuring products like jewelry, chocolate, coffee, teas, soup and dip mixes, bath and body products, home décor, Christmas items and more. St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 218 E. 19th St. 307-214-9344
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month's theme is "Dia de los Muertos." Celebrate your loved ones that have passed on, and learn about the cultural traditions, folk art and history of the Day of the Dead. For two days, deceased loved ones can come back and visit their living relatives, who celebrate with music, dancing, food, art and offerings. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Young Writers Workshop
– 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Grades 3-12. Learn about the craft of writing, discover tips and tricks for nonfiction writing and get started on your latest writing idea. Enjoy breakout sessions, lunch, prize drawings, book signing and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
– 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children's symphony. Cheyenne's South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Tomorrow
Glam Up and Give Back Gala
– Noon-3 p.m. Join Community Action of Laramie County for a fashion show with music, food, drink and a silent auction. Community Action is dedicated to reducing poverty in Laramie County by empowering people to achieve self-sufficiency through promoting access to health care, education and advocacy with a network of community partnerships. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tourism Taster with Andi Jaspersen and Visit Cheyenne
– 1:15-4 p.m. Hear from tourism experts, visit with some of Cheyenne's local museums and attractions, and grab a meal from some local food trucks. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Chris D'Elia @ the Civic Center
– 7 p.m. $48.50-$108. D’Elia is best known for his stand-up and starring role on the NBC comedy series "Undateable." His latest stand-up special, "Man on Fire," is now on Netflix. He currently hosts a weekly podcast, "Congratulations with Chris D'Elia." Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Delbert Anderson Jazz Trio
– 7-9 p.m. $50. Inspired by early Indigenous music from the Diné tribe, the trio fuses jazz, funk and improvisation with Diné melodies. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month's show feature's two themes – "Pop of Color" and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290