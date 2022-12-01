T.G.I.O. Party
– 5-8 p.m. The “thank goodness it’s over” party for any writers looking to celebrate the conclusion of writing month. Enjoy snacks and company from fellow writers. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Purple Society Meeting
– 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tomorrow
54th Annual Christmas House
– 9 a.m.-7 p.m. $6. The yearly holiday craft event returns. Parking will be available at Calvary Chapel Church, where the Cheyenne Trolley will provide transportation to and from the house at 6701 Big Sky Trail. 307-631-5802
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked in front Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., along with a food truck and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Friday Night Jazz
– 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– 7:30 p.m. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.
