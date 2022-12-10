VFW Craft and Flea Market Show – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Cowboy Christmas Market – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of shopping from local artisans offering unique handcrafted items and more well-known brands. This is Laramie County Events’ biggest market of the year, featuring more than 150 vendors, concessions, a visit from Santa and his photographer, and more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
51 Years of Freedom – 2-4 p.m. RSVP required. Wyoming historian Kylie McCormick will commemorate the anniversary of women’s suffrage with a presentation that offers critical new evidence to the state’s suffrage story. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CSO presents ‘Home Alone’ in Concert: Matinee – 2:30 p.m. $12-$55. Ring in the season with a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy. This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live to picture by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Tomorrow
Poetry Open Mic – 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
