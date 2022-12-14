Cuentos y Amigos (Spanish Storytime)

– 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 


To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus