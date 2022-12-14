...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
– 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
– 6-7 p.m. Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades - en español y en inglés! La Biblioteca del Laramie Condado, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Tomorrow
The Purple Society Meeting
– 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year's theme is "Melodies of Christmas," and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.