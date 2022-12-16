Positive Aging: "The Christmas Candle"

– 1:30-4 p.m. Ring in the holidays with the library as they take in Max Lucado’s "The Christmas Candle." The movie is set in 19th century England, and follows a minister in a new town as he and the townsfolk struggle with modernization and miracles. Free popcorn and a discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561


To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.

