Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count
– 8 a.m. Free. An annual birdwatching event that invites all levels of expertise to tour a birding hotspot for a couple hours and/or bird on their own. Start at 8 a.m. at the downtown Post Office lobby, 2120 Capitol Ave. 307-343-2024
Annual WinterMart Arts and Craft Sale
– 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop handmade items from artists along the Front Range. Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave. 307-421-4496
Indoor Drive-In Movie
– 6 p.m. Drive on in for our annual Spirit of Giving Indoor Drive-In Movie featuring a family favorite, Disney's "Frozen." Admission is free, although drive-in vehicle space is limited to 60 vehicles. Registration is required for vehicles at laramiecountyevents.com/spirit. Lawn seating is FREE and available on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating up front on the concrete main floor. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
– 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children's symphony. Cheyenne's South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– 7:30 p.m. $25. An internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, which has been captivating audiences for over two decades with their infectious energy punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– 7:30 p.m. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
Breakfast with Santa
– 8 and 9:30 a.m. $15. Enjoy a breakfast with the jolliest man around. Reserve a spot at visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/breakfast-with-santa-2022. The Omelet House, 216 E. 17th St. Reach Visit Cheyenne at 800-426-5009
Cookie Decorating Party
– noon-2 p.m. $24 per child. Kate's Cookie Shed will supply cookies for kids 4 years old and up to decorate. There will also be the opportunity to take pictures with Santa. Sign up by texting 307-220-1474 with name and number of kids. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Visit with Santa
– 1-3 p.m. Children ages 2-10. Bring a camera and list for Santa. Get your picture and a free goody bag while they last. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-275-4500
Caroling, Cookies and Cheer
– 2 p.m. Members of the traveling theater company True Troupe will be singing some Christmas favorites and are encouraging everyone to bring cookies to share. Orchard Valley Community Center, 2111 S. First Ave. 307-278-9117
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– 2 p.m. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Monday
Holiday Book Gift Exchange
– Through Dec. 22, 3-5 p.m. Take a book, wrap it at the library and grab a mystery book for yourself. Be sure to bring a book you want to give. Wrapping materials will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year's theme is "Melodies of Christmas," and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039