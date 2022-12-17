Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count

– 8 a.m. Free. An annual birdwatching event that invites all levels of expertise to tour a birding hotspot for a couple hours and/or bird on their own. Start at 8 a.m. at the downtown Post Office lobby, 2120 Capitol Ave. 307-343-2024

To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus