Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from Noon MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST
today for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
A few gusts may approach 80 MPH due to snow squalls.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
– 10:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Have a merry Muppet morning with "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (rated G), then come back for an afternoon of laughter and shenanigans in the North Pole with "Elf" (rated PG). Refreshments will be provided. First film is 10:15–11:45 a.m. Second film is 2–3:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Holiday Book Gift Exchange
– 3-5 p.m. Take a book, wrap it at the library and grab a mystery book for yourself. Be sure to bring a book you want to give. Wrapping materials will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens
– 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Christmas Movie and Canned Food Drive
– 6 p.m. Free, but canned food donation requested. A screening of “The Polar Express.” Canned food will be donated to a local nonprofit (Needs or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry). Admission includes a drink ticket and a family bag of popcorn. Grand Ballroom AD, Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Tomorrow
Holiday Book Gift Exchange
– 3-5 p.m. Take a book, wrap it at the library and grab a mystery book for yourself. Be sure to bring a book you want to give. Wrapping materials will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens
– 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Breakfast with Santa
– 8-10 a.m. $25 for adults, $15 for children. Enjoy a breakfast buffet while spending time with the big man himself. Photos with Santa are complimentary. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com.
Christmas Movie and Canned Food Drive
– 6 p.m. Free, but canned food donation requested. A screening of “The Grinch.” Canned food will be donated to a local nonprofit (Needs or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry). Admission includes a drink ticket and a family bag of popcorn. Grand Ballroom AD, Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year's theme is "Melodies of Christmas," and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.