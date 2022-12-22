Holiday Book Gift Exchange
– 3-5 p.m. Take a book, wrap it at the library and grab a mystery book for yourself. Be sure to bring a book you want to give. Wrapping materials will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Holiday Book Gift Exchange
Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens
– 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Breakfast with Santa
– 8-10 a.m. $25 for adults, $15 for children. Enjoy a breakfast buffet while spending time with the big man himself. Photos with Santa are complimentary. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com.
Christmas Movie and Canned Food Drive
– 6 p.m. Free, but canned food donation requested. A screening of “The Grinch.” Canned food will be donated to a local nonprofit (Needs or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry). Admission includes a drink ticket and a family bag of popcorn. Grand Ballroom AD, Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Tomorrow
Holiday Treat Bake-Off Sampling
– 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Twinkle Twinkle Little Store will allow its customers to be the judge of sweet treats. There will be free hot cocoa and coffee to warm up with. The winner will be announced at the end. Twinkle Twinkle Little Store, 3344 Ridge Road. 307-514-0344
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year’s theme is “Melodies of Christmas,” and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
