New Year's Eve Soiree
– 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $100 per person, $150 per couple. This swanky party asks guests to dress up and enjoy an open bar. Black tie attire. Music from Olivia Frances. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and the Interstate 80 Summit eastward across Laramie County. This includes the cities of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
– 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $100 per person, $150 per couple. This swanky party asks guests to dress up and enjoy an open bar. Black tie attire. Music from Olivia Frances. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
– 9 p.m. A drag cabaret, themed "Fire & Ice." Featuring Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless, and GlittaBeard, with performances by Temple Ceiling, MaveRick, Tatum Silver Down and Ladycat De’Ore. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
– Midnight. A tradition returns to the core of downtown. The ball will drop from the Hynds Building and fireworks will launch from the Albany. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-433-9730
– 10:30 a.m.-noon. Meet for the hike inside the Curt Gowdy Visitor Center. The hike will be approximately 1.5 miles around Kate’s Trail, an accessible concrete path. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-6323
– 7 p.m. The program will be given by local quilter, Robin Dempsey. Robin has been quilting for more than 20 years, and has taught paper and foundation piecing at several shows and venues, and will discuss them with the group. Refreshments will be served. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St.
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.