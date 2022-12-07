– 5:30 p.m. $35. BYOB event. Join Makers+Creatives to learn the ancient art of bookbinding. Local artist Kelsey Giroux will lead the class through the steps to create a bound book using a coptic binding stitch. This will be a beginner level class and all materials will be provided. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. #160. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Open Jam Night
– 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– 7:30 p.m. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year's theme is "Melodies of Christmas," and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
