...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY MORNING
TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
– 5:30 p.m. $35. BYOB event. Join Makers+Creatives to learn the ancient art of bookbinding. Local artist Kelsey Giroux will lead the class through the steps to create a bound book using a coptic binding stitch. This will be a beginner level class and all materials will be provided. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. #160. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Open Jam Night
– 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– 7:30 p.m. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley Holiday Lights Tours
– Through Jan. 1, tours on the hour from 6 to 10 p.m. $15. Take a ride on the Cheyenne Trolley to catch the joyous sights of holiday lights around the city. Leaving from the Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
COMEA Comedy Awards Show
– 5:30-10 p.m. A showcase of comedy, musical entertainment, drinks and food to raise money for the COMEA House homeless shelter. Performers include comedian Christopher Titus, host Sam Weinstein, with special guests Rachel Bradley, Josh Gonzales, Mike Morris, Dominic Syracuse and Brandt Tobler. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Friday Night Jazz
– 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
CSO presents ‘Home Alone’ in Concert
– 7 p.m. $12-$55. Ring in the season with a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy. This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live to picture by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ongoing
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year’s theme is “Melodies of Christmas,” and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
