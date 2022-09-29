Empty Bowl Cheyenne
– 5-6:30 p.m. $15. A fundraiser for Volunteers of America’s services. Enjoy gourmet soups while donating to those in need. Event Center at Archer, 3965 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4672
Book Discussion Group
– 6-7:30 p.m. Transition from summer to fall and join us for a September book group discussion of “Meet Me at the Museum” by Anne Youngson. This novel’s story unfolds through a series of letters written between two strangers who’ve bonded over their mutual obsession with the life and death of Tollund Man, one of Denmark’s famous bog bodies. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a “Blackout Night,” where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Art Show
– Through Sept. 30, Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The theme of this month’s art show is “Sapphire,” which includes local artwork with a blue color scheme. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Blind Date with a Book: Banned Books Edition
– Through Oct. 1, library hours. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. During this week, we will be highlighting historically banned and challenged books. Try out our Blind Date with a Book! Fill out the “rate your date” card and be entered into a drawing for a Barnes & Noble gift card. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main Street. 307-547-2249
Material + Metaphor
– Through Oct. 12, library hours. Leah Hardy, the metalsmithing professor at the University of Wyoming, tells intricate sculptural stories using metaphor and a vast array of materials. Enjoy this fascinating exhibit displayed on the first floor in the entrance gallery and elevator display cases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561{/div}
