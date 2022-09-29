Empty Bowl Cheyenne

– 5-6:30 p.m. $15. A fundraiser for Volunteers of America’s services. Enjoy gourmet soups while donating to those in need. Event Center at Archer, 3965 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4672

To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on pages C3-4.

