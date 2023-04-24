CHEYENNE — During a time of “substantial increases” in property taxes for many Laramie County residents, county commissioners will lean on an individual with years of experience to be the next county assessor.
The Laramie County Board of Commissioners appointed Todd Ernst to fill the unexpired term of County Assessor Kenneth Guille during a special meeting Monday night. Commissioner Gunnar Malm made the motion to approve Ernst as county assessor, following an application and selection process overseen by the Laramie County Republican Party last week.
Guille announced in early April that he would leave the office May 1 to take a position with the state. He previously said in a statement that he has been appointed to the position of property tax administrator with the Wyoming Department of Revenue.
Ernst’s appointment was unanimously approved by the commissioners.
“During my 30 years with the Assessor’s office, I have done everything from field appraising to being a part of the management team to include the last two years as deputy county assessor,” Ernst said in his application letter for the open position.
He continued that he’s a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers and is permanently certified as a Wyoming property tax appraiser. He also served in the Army National Guard for 30 years, and recently retired honorably.
“It has been my goal to become the Laramie County assessor, and I believe the resignation of Kenneth Guille has given me the opportunity to fulfill this goal,” Ernst said in his letter. “I will ensure the Laramie County Assessor’s office will continue to provide fair and equitable services to all Laramie County residents.”
Ernst, Don Hollingshead and Erin Johnson were nominated for the open seat at a special meeting of the Laramie County Republican Party last week. Johnson did not formally apply, but was a write-in candidate, since rules call for the party to present three candidates to the commissioners when a vacancy occurs during an elected official's term.
Board Chairman Troy Thompson said that both Ernst and Hollingshead had proven their dedication and leadership capabilities to the county, but that it is a “weird time in Laramie County.”
“We all just received our tax assessments, and there were some substantial increases. When we talked to the candidates on Saturday and talked about the goings-on with the assessments, and how that works and previous problems we’ve seen in the state of Wyoming, I think, at this point in time, we need someone that truly understands this process,” Thompson said. “(We need someone) who understands how the assessment takes place and how the appeal takes place.
“At this point in time, we need that experience,” Thompson said, before thanking Hollingshead for applying and interviewing.
County Commissioner Brian Lovett said he is confident Ernst “will be able to do this job.” Commissioner Buck Holmes said that both applicants were very good, and that either one could ultimately fulfill the role of county assessor.
“My decision came down to (the fact) that Mr. Ernst demonstrated, because he has been there 20-plus years, the knowledge of the office and how it operates,” Holmes said. “Also, knowledge of the assessing system and the laws they operate under.”
Commissioner Linda Heath said she also cast her vote for Ernst based on his years of experience.
