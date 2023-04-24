Historic Laramie County Courthouse

The Historic Laramie County Courthouse building at 310 W. 19th St. in Cheyenne is home to the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and other county offices.

CHEYENNE — During a time of “substantial increases” in property taxes for many Laramie County residents, county commissioners will lean on an individual with years of experience to be the next county assessor.

The Laramie County Board of Commissioners appointed Todd Ernst to fill the unexpired term of County Assessor Kenneth Guille during a special meeting Monday night. Commissioner Gunnar Malm made the motion to approve Ernst as county assessor, following an application and selection process overseen by the Laramie County Republican Party last week.

