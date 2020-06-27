CHEYENNE – After serving two terms on the Cheyenne City Council from 2001-08, Tom Segrave went back to enjoying life as a Cheyenne resident, running his State Farm insurance agency like he has for the past 25 years.
But more recently, he’s become increasingly concerned with the situation at city hall. Given the city’s financial situation, which was exacerbated by COVID-19, Segrave said the council needs experienced leaders to carry Cheyenne into the future.
In this year’s election, Segrave is running for one of two open Ward 2 seats on the Cheyenne City Council.
“I’ve been very, very concerned about the civility between the council and the mayor. I’m very concerned about the current financial situation of the city; they’ve spent reserves down to bare bones,” Segrave said. “I just think it’s time for somebody who’s experienced to step back in, try to get our fiscal house in order and see what definitive projects we have funding to do.”
Looking at the reality of the city’s financials, Segrave said the council will need to balance the needs of the city’s with the fiscal opportunities that are presented. He said the council needs to set priorities, and the difficult circumstances present opportunities for change.
While getting the city’s finances in order is at the forefront of Segrave’s mind, he also sees the need to improve the planning and development process for business owners, as well as continuing development in the downtown area.
However, Segrave cautioned against dipping into the city’s reserves for projects, as the council has done in the past. The reserves currently sit close to the minimum that’s recommended for municipalities to keep on hand.
“We need to bring fiscal balance back to the city. We need to prioritize what is absolutely needed at this time, and we need to be prepared,” Segrave said.
If elected to the council, Segrave will bring experience from his time as the chairman of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce board, president of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority board and president of the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club.
He’ll also bring his past council experience, where Segrave helped bring a number of projects to fruition that he’s proud of to this day.
“Being able to work with nine other members of the governing body is critical,” Segrave said.
During his two terms on the council, he was a proponent for building the Kiwanis Community House, the Spray Park at Lions Park and Sun Valley Park. Segrave played a role in a number of infrastructure improvements, including the Storey Boulevard extension and the Logan Avenue viaduct.
Segrave worked on the Depot Plaza renovation project, the Spiker Parking Garage and the purchase of the Belvoir Ranch.
“I’m just very proud of what Cheyenne has done over the last 20 years. I’ve enjoyed living here; we’ve raised three children here who are all successful adults now. I love the school system; it’s been fabulous for our kids,” Segrave said. “I just think Cheyenne has so many opportunities that people are willing to take advantage of, and I’d like to help them do that. I’d like to continue to make Cheyenne a great, great city to live in and to raise your families in.”
Segrave will be running against Bryan Cook (incumbent), James Johnson, Keren Meister-Emerich and Boyd Wiggam.
Wyoming’s primary election is scheduled for Aug. 18, and the general election will take place Nov. 3. Absentee and early voting begin July 2.